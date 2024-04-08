Hyderabad: Relief from scorching heat

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 8 April 2024, 10:10 PM

Hyderabad: After braving scorching temperatures for 12 days, Monday brought a slight reprieve for Hyderabadis as maximum temperatures across most areas dropped below degrees Celsius..

But the high humidity levels left people perspiring despite the relatively lower temperatures. While some districts in the State experienced intense heat, the situation was notably less severe compared to the previous days.

Waddepalle in Jogulamba Gadwal district recorded the highest temperature on Monday at 41.6 degrees Celsius. As for Tuesday, a yellow alert has been issued, indicating the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in isolated places across several districts, including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar and Peddapalli.

However, for Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts no major rainfall.

Instead, a drop in the average maximum temperature is expected, hovering between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.