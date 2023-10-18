Jogulamba Gadwal DCC president Prabhakar Reddy quits party for being denied ticket

Jogulamba Gadwal: In a setback to Congress, Jogulamba Gadwal DCC president Patel Prabhakar Reddy resigned from the party here on Wednesday.

Patel Prabhakar Reddy, who was aspiring for the Gadwal Assembly ticket, is furious at the party leadership, which alloted the party ticket to Saritha Thirupathaiah.

Reports are that Prabhakar Reddy is likely to join BRS.

