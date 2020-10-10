John David Washington joins Margot Robbie in David O Russell’s movie

According to Deadline, the picture does not have a title or a logline, but the outlet can reveal it will shoot in Los Angeles in January.

Washington: American actor John David Washington is set to star with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O Russell’s new film for New Regency.

Three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel ‘Chivo’ Lubezki also is aboard.

The project is based on an original idea from the multihyphenate writer-director-producer. New Regency and Matthew Budman will produce it. The film will be distributed via New Regency’s deal with 20th Century Studios.

As reported by Deadline, the 36-year-old actor Washington, whose big-screen breakout came in the Spike Lee-directed ‘BlackKklansman’, is currently onscreen starring in the Christopher Nolan-directed ‘Tenet,’ and he also stars with Zendaya in the Sam Levinson-directed/scripted drama ‘Malcolm & Marie’. That black and white two-hander drama was shot during the pandemic and sold to Netflix in a USD 30 million deal amid heavy bidding, based on a sizzle reel shown to buyers during the Toronto Film Festival Market.