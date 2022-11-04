‘John Wick’ prequel series ‘The Continental’ to stream on Prime Video

Hyderabad: Prime Video will launch ‘The Continental’, the highly-anticipated special event series based on the blockbuster action franchise ‘John Wick’. The prequel is produced by Lionsgate Television and will be exclusively available on Prime Video.

‘The Continental’ is told from the perspective of the hotel manager, portrayed by Ian McShane in the film franchise – a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell (‘The Flight Attendant’). Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of ’70s New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel – a hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

“The ‘John Wick’ films have created one of the most immersive, detailed, and enjoyable universes we’ve seen on screen in the last decade,” said Chris Mansolillo, Director, Content Acquisition, at Prime Video. “We are extremely proud to play a part in continuing to build that universe, offering viewers an insight into the origins of the infamous Continental Hotel and its incredible characters.”

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers and showrunners on ‘The Continental’, and executive produce alongside Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger. Shawn Simmons serves as a writer and executive producer. Albert Hughes directs the first and third nights and Charlotte Brandstrom directs the second night.

The ‘John Wick’ films have grossed nearly $600 million worldwide to date, with each film outperforming its predecessor.’ John Wick: Chapter Four’ is scheduled for theatrical release worldwide on March 24, 2023.