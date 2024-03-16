RS Praveen Kumar quits BSP, likely to join BRS

RS Praveen Kumar took to X to announce his decision of quitting the Bahujan Samaj Party.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 04:09 PM

Praveen Kumar

Hyderabad: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State President RS Praveen Kumar who was supposed to contest from Nagarkurnool as part of alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, has on Saturday announced that he would be leaving the BSP.

He took to X to announce his decision of quitting the BSP and said “With heavy heart I have decided to leave Bahujan Samaj Party. I don’t want the image of this great party to suffer because of recent decisions (no matter how well informed they are) in Telangana under my leadership.”

Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RS Praveen Kumar accused it of trying to break up the alliance between the BSP and the BRS in Telangana, and added that MLC K Kavitha’s arrest by ED on Friday, is a part BJP’s plan.

He might join the BRS, though there is no word on that yet.

Dear fellow Bahujans,

I am unable to type this message, but I must do it anyway, as the time to take new path has arrived now.

Please forgive me for this post and I have no choice left. With heavy heart I have decided to leave Bahujan Samaj Party😭.

I don’t want the image of… — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) March 16, 2024