‘Joint Training and Orientation of Young Officers: India and Australia’ inaugurated at Air Force Academy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:11 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: A ‘Joint Training and Orientation of Young Officers: India and Australia’ to foster long-lasting professional and social linkages between the two nations, was inaugurated at the Air Force Academy by Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, in the presence of Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant, Air Force Academy.

The programme named ‘General Rawat India Australia Young Officers Exchange Programme’ was formally declared during the India-Australia Prime Ministers’ virtual summit in Mar 2022.

As part of the first phase of the programme, a combined delegation of 30 Officers (15 Indian, 15 Australian) visited Air Force Academy Dundigal, Hyderabad. The delegation of young officers visited training faculties at the Air Force Academy and also interacted with the instructors and cadets undergoing training.