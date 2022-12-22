Air Force Academy conducts training camp for NCC cadets

Air Force Academy conducted a training camp for cadets of Senior Division NCC Air Wing in coordination with NCC Secunderabad (Air Wing) from December 18 to 22.

A total of 50 cadets from across India participated in the training camp in Dundigal, and they have undergone various training activities during the 5-day camp.

The cadets, who were highly motivated during their stay in the camp, were exposed to the ground-level functioning of the Indian Air Force through their visits to various sections. Cadets also had an interaction with the trainees at the Academy who had joined the IAF through NCC.

NCC plays a very important role in the life of a cadet by imparting the right values and discipline at a very early stage in life. The exposure at Air Force Academy would definitely motivate the cadets to join the Armed Forces in service to the nation.