Jonty Rhodes’ training camp concludes in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:22 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: The cricket training camp held by South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes concluded on July 25. Along with Jonty Rhodes, another notable name who trained at the academy was Keith Ingram

Held at V-SPORTS Academy, Nagole, the 6-day training camp had begun on 20 August.

Over 70 budding and upcoming cricketers from Hyderabad, including players representing Under -12, 14, and 17, took part in the training camp. The players learned some batting, fielding, and bowing tips and techniques from the South African players.

“You just can’t have a facility to make it a successful facility. It needs heart and soul, and here is the heart and soul of V-Sports,” said Jonty Rhodes at the closing ceremony.

Keith Ingram thanked V-SPORTS management and staff for organizing the camp successfully.

The management of the multi-sport facility said that the 6-day event was a huge success as many upcoming players got an opportunity to interact with cricket greats and gain valuable experiences.