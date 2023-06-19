| Josaa Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Check The Direct Link And Last Date

JoSAA counselling 2023 online registration process began today, June 19. The last date to apply is June 28.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counseling 2023 online registration process began today, June 19. Candidates who qualified for the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 examination can apply by visiting the official website, josaa.nic.in for registration. The last date for applying to JoSAA Counselling is June 28.

Candidates who have passed the JEE Main exam are eligible to apply for NIT+ seats, whereas those who have passed the JEE Advanced exam are eligible for NIT+ and IIT seats.

How to register for JoSAA Counselling 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Registration and Choice Filling for JoSAA Counselling 2023’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the credentials and click “Submit.”

Step 4: Register for JoSAA counseling.