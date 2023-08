Delhi: Registration of electric vehicles restarted

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday announced that the registration of electric vehicles has been restarted.

By PTI Published Date - 02:43 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday announced that the registration of electric vehicles has been restarted and shared that the subsidy benefits of the existing policy will continue till a new one is notified.

The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy was released on August 7, 2020, and according to its clause 3.1, the policy “shall remain valid for a period of three years from the date of issue”.

The registration of new vehicles was stopped with the policy ending on August 7 this year.

However, in an official communication, Gahlot said the process for extension of the electric vehicle policy has been started and the draft Cabinet note has been approved.

On Wednesday, Gahlot tweeted, “The registration of electric vehicles at RTOs has been restarted. The subsidy benefits of the existing Delhi EV policy will continue till the new policy gets notified. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to serve the citizens of Delhi.” In May, the transport department had said Delhi’s electric vehicle policy has so far achieved around 86 per cent of its measures and targets.

The transport department and Delhi Electric Vehicle Cell also held a stakeholder consultation in May as part of the process of drafting a revised ‘Delhi EV Policy 2.0’.

In June, Chief Minister Kejriwal said Delhi has become the country’s electric vehicle capital with the highest number of such vehicles being bought in the city.