TS EdCET second, final phase counselling schedule announced

The provisional seat allotment is on October 29 and candidates have to report at colleges concerned between October 30 and November 4.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2023 second and final phase counselling schedule has been announced with the registration cum verification certificates online from October 16 to 19.

A list of eligible candidates for admissions into two-year BEd programmes will be made available on the website https://edcetadm.tsche.ac.in/ on October 20 and web options are on October 21 and 22, and the same can be edited on October 23. The provisional seat allotment is on October 29 and candidates have to report at colleges concerned between October 30 and November 4.