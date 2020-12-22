Journalist’s love story with ‘most hated man’ goes viral

Journalist Christie Smythe in an article published Sunday said that she left her husband for Martin Shkreli, who is serving seven years in prison for defrauding investors.

A ex-Bloomberg journalist has revealed how she fell for a jailed former pharmaceutical executive dubbed “the most hated man in America” after covering his arrest, in a love story that gripped social media Monday.

Several US media commented on the tale Monday, with some accusing her of violating journalistic ethics, and others praising her for telling her story.

Shkreli, who once led Turing Pharmaceuticals, became infamous for suddenly raising the price of the drug Daraprim in 2015 by 5,000 percent — from $13.50 a pill to $750.

He had smirked through a congressional hearing that scrutinized his actions, becoming known as “Pharma Bro.” Smythe, 37, had helped break the news of Shkreli’s arrest on securities fraud in December 2015. The earlier drug controversy had nothing to do with the charges.

Smythe sat in the Brooklyn court throughout his trial and was there for his sentence in 2018. She described to Elle how she gradually fell in love with him during visits to see him in prison.

“I told Martin I loved him. And he told me he loved me, too,” Smythe said, recalling one particular visit.

Smythe, who left Bloomberg in 2018 and got divorced from her husband in 2019, said she would wait for Shkreli while he serves the remaining three years of his sentence.

“Going public is such a relief, no matter what people think,” Smythe tweeted late Sunday.