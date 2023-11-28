| Here Is Third Singlefrom Teja Sajjas Upcoming Flick Hanuman

Here is third singlefrom Teja Sajja’s upcoming flick ‘HanuMan’

Composed by Anudeep Dev and sung by Sahithi Galidevara in Telugu, the song's lyrics were penned by Simhachalam Mannela.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:41 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming pan-Indian film ‘HanuMan‘ have released the highly anticipated third single on Wednesday.

Composed by Anudeep Dev and sung by Sahithi Galidevara in Telugu, the song’s lyrics were penned by Simhachalam Mannela.

Written and directed by Prasanth Varma, the movie features Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles.

Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, and Satya are also playing prominent characters in the movie.

Scheduled for release on January 12, 2024, K. Niranjan Reddy is producing the film under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment.

Watch it here: