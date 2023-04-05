Jr. NTR’s lineup is massive and terrific

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR, who played Komaram Bheem in his last film, RRR, under the direction of SS Rajamouli, has grown to global stardom. The global audience were surprised by Tarak’s intense performance in the film and fell in love with him. Today, they are all rooting for the next films from Jr. NTR.

Jr. NTR is currently making a film with the director Koratala Siva at the pan-Indian level. The duo had earlier delivered a blockbuster film, Janatha Garage. They joined hands this time to tell a story about fear set against the backdrop of unforgotten coastal lands. Jr. NTR will be once again seen in the role of a man related to the ocean after representing the water in RRR. This is Jr. NTR’s 30th film in his career. NTR30 will be released in April 2024.

Next to NTR30, Jr. NTR has a project with Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF. However, this film, with the working title NTR31, is going to be a part of the Prashanth Neel cinematic universe, which already has KGF and Salaar in it. But NTR31 is going to be pushed a little further.

Jr. NTR is going to join hands with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. The duo is going to enter the world of the YRF Spy Universe for the film War 2. Ayan is going to direct this film, and Jr. NTR will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan. Jr. NTR will make his official and direct Bollywood debut with this film. Also, this is going to be the biggest film in Jr. NTR’s career.

The Telugu audience, particularly the fans of “Man of masses” Jr. NTR, and the fans of the YRF spy universe, are very happy and thrilled to know about Jr. NTR’s addition to Hrithik Roshan‘s film.

It is also known from a few sources that Jr. NTR will join hands with Kollywood director Atlee after the current commitments.