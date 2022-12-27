Jr. NTR and wife Lakshmi Pranathi are on vacation in New York

The picture showed the charming pair who appeared to be on vacation in New York City.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 06:23 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Celebrities appear to be in vacation mode. Everyone has been flying out to far-flung, exotic locales to ring in the New Year, from Thailand and New York to London and the Maldives. On Tuesday, Jr. NTR posted a photo of himself and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi on his official social media account. The picture showed the charming pair who appeared to be on vacation in New York City.

“Enjoying a New York minute,” the ‘RRR’ actor captioned the pic. The song ‘Lights’ by Elle Fanning is heard playing in the background. Since he doesn’t frequently post on social media, fans showered the actor with praise. “Best couple”, “love birds” and “nice” were some of the top comments.

A blurry photo of the actor and Pranathi was released a few days ago from Miami Beach’s opulent Faena hotel. The actor was then urged to share clear photos by fans. Although one fan remarked, “Blurred pictures are proof of great memories, have a wonderful time in the US. Happy holidays.”

The star couple seems to be enjoying a month-long vacation across US cities along with their sons Nandamuri Abhay Ram and Nandamuri Bhargav Ram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)