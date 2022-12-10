Jr. NTR heads for a family vacation before the shoot of NTR30

Jr. NTR is known to be a family man and maintains a balance in his personal and professional life. Between making superhit films, he likes spending quality time with his family and rejuvenating.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:46 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR had a fantastic year with the mammoth success of ‘RRR’. Up next, the actor is all set to begin filming for his much-anticipated film with the director of ‘Janatha Garage’, Koratala Siva. But before he can get into the character of his 30th movie, we hear that the South hero will be taking time out for a relaxing vacay with his family.

The actor impressed the world with his hard work and commitment on ‘RRR’ and surely deserves a break before commencing on his next big project.

NTR30 is an action-entertainer, jointly produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film.

A source close to the actor revealed, “2022 has truly been a great year for Jr. NTR, having delivered the biggest blockbuster, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, which has been a worldwide success. From pulling in large numbers to being unanimously praised by audiences and critics, he has been a strong revelation and keeps surprising us with the films he is picking, vastly different from each other. His next, NTR30, is being eagerly awaited by the audience and his fans, as he is set to spring a huge surprise on them with this film.”

“While the pan-India star is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character in NTR30, he has decided to take a well-deserved break to unwind with his family before he starts shooting for the film. Since the prep of ‘RRR’ and its hectic promotional city tours left him with no time, he consciously decided to take a vacation with his family before he begins shooting for NTR30,” concluded the source.

Apart from Koratala Siva’s NTR30, Jr. NTR will also be working with ‘K.G.F’ director Prashanth Neel for NTR31.