Jubilee Hills gang-rape: Cops may reconstruct crime scene

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:33 AM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Having got custody of four of the six suspects in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case, the police might now go for a reconstruction of the crime scene to understand what happened exactly on May 28 and are likely to take them along the route to the crime spot from the pub and collect more technical evidence to nail their involvement in the crime.

The evidence collection is also being intensified in the background of the reported move of the police to request the Juvenile Justice Board for the trial of the minor suspects as adults in this case. The police could not undertake the crime scene reconstruction earlier as some of the suspects were absconding and could be nabbed only later from different places.

“After they were apprehended, we produced them before the court after which they were shifted to the correctional home. Now we will collect forensic and technical evidence pertaining to the case,” a senior police official said. The police are likely to take the suspects to the pub and follow the route taken by them from the place and reconfirm the place where the crime was committed apart from gathering proof for the same.

A local court had given police custody of Saduddin Mallik, the only major in the case, and he is now with the Jubilee Hills police. The police had sought custody from the court for the remaining five juveniles and the court granted five-day custody from Friday for three juveniles while the orders for custody of the remaining two are likely to be issued on Friday. All the suspects will be questioned by the police in connection with their involvement right from the time they purchased the tickets for the party until the time they were arrested.

According to sources, Mallik had snatched the victim’s mobile phone while she was traveling in the Mercedes Benz and forced her to accompany them in the Toyota Innova. The girl was then taken to an isolated place and sexually assaulted by the suspects, one after the other.

The police who seized the mobile phones from all the suspects have sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory to check if any videos or photos were deleted from the gadgets. The police also collected the Call Data Records for these phones and will corroborate their presence at the crime spot with the tower dump data as well. The investigation team will also check if any other persons were involved in providing shelter to the suspects, or played any part in the screening of evidence or transferring money to e-wallets of the suspects who had managed to evade arrest for at least five days.

“Several teams are working on the case. As mandated, the charge sheet will be filed within 60 days in the court,” the official said, adding that after completing the investigation, they would file an appeal before the Juvenile Justice Board for the trial of the minors involved in the case as adults.