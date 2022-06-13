Jubilee hills gang-rape: Cops tracking those who shared videos

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:26 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: The City Police Cybercrime wing has intensified efforts to identify persons who shared the videos of the Jubilee Hills gang-rape victim on social media.

Five cases were booked by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police against different persons who allegedly circulated the videos on social media and revealed the identity of the victim in violation of POCSO guidelines.

The police had so far identified two persons including a YouTuber from the Old City and issued notices under Section 41 A of CrPC seeking an explanation from them. In the other three cases, the police are trying to track the miscreants with the help of Facebook authorities and sought their help in getting the IP addresses.

“We have to identify the IP addresses of the three social media accounts. With help of the IP address, we can identify those who posted the content on social media and initiate further action against them,” a senior official of the Cybercrime police station said.