Jubilee hills gang-rape: Police to seek Test Identification Parade

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:31 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: A Test Identification Parade (TIP) of the suspects in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case will be held shortly as part of investigation into the case.

The police will file a requisition in the respective courts explaining the necessity to hold a TIP as the victim did not meet the suspects prior to the day of the sexual assault. The court will appoint a designated officer.

An official said that the TIP would be of crucial significance in the case as it would be conducted under the direction of the designated court. Meanwhile, the five-day custody of the juvenile suspects in the case ended on Tuesday.