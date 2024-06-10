Trio convicted for life in Bahadurpura murder case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 09:39 PM

Hyderabad: A local court convicted and sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing a man at Bahadurpura seven years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 25, 500 on each of them.

The men Shaik Khalid (40), Mohd Anwar (35) and Mohd Munawar Ali (30), all residents of Bahadurpura had brutally murdered one person Mansoor Khan at Ramnaspura road on 28 January 2017, following a petty quarrel they had with him a fortnight before the incident. The police had registered a case and investigated into it.

The trio were arrested and remanded. The police filed a charge sheet and after the trial the trio were sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine is also imposed on them.