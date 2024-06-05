Prostitution racket busted in Siddipet

According to Siddipet Three Town police, they got a tip-off that one Sanda Kavitha was operating a prostitution racket from her house at Mythri Colony.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 06:31 PM

Representational Image

Siddipet: Siddipet Police have busted a prostitution racket and nabbed three persons including two women on Wednesday.

Following the tip off, a combined team of Three-Town Police and Task Force police raided the house and found a man S Mahesh and a woman in a room.

The police nabbed the trio and produced them before the court.