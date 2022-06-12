Jubilee Hills gang-rape: Pub partners, staff grilled

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police questioned the business partners and a few staff members of the Amnesia Pub in connection with the party hosted on May 28 and gathered details about the person who booked the pub and the guests who attended the party.

The city police had earlier found that a Bengaluru-based juvenile had organised a party ‘Euphoria’ on May 28 at the Amnesia pub and around 150 youngsters had attended it. The organisers sold the event pass for Rs 1,250 each.

The six suspects, who were apprehended by the police for their involvement in the gang rape of the minor girl, had bought event passes and attended the party on May 28. At the pub, they initially misbehaved with the girl and later on pretext of dropping home, took her in a car and allegedly raped her at Jubilee Hills Road No 55.

The court granted police custody of the six persons on a request of the police. On Sunday the police re-verified the statements of the suspects and took them for crime scene reconstruction.

They were initially taken to pub and later through the route taken by them to visit the bakery. Afterwards the police took them to the spot where they had parked the Innova car and sexually assaulted the victim.

The police also questioned them on how they had managed to dodge the police and kept evading the police teams who were searching for them.