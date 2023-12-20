Jubilee Hills Police arrest Pallavi Prashanth in Siddipet

The Jubilee Hills Police have filed cases under 9 IPC sections accusing him of disturbing peace near Annapurna Studios after the announcement of his victory in the contest
Siddipet: Jubilee Hills Police have arrested Bigg Boss season-7 winner Pallavi Prashanth at his residence at Kolgur in Gajwel Mandal on Wednesday evening. The Jubilee Hills Police have filed cases under 9 IPC sections accusing him of disturbing peace near Annapurna Studios after the announcement of his victory in the contest on Monday night. The police were taking Prasanth to Hyderabad.