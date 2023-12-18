Jubilee Hills police file two cases linked to Annapurna Studio violence

A group of people had damaged six TSRTC buses, a police vehicle and three other private vehicles by pelting stones on the road near the Annapurna Studios where the finals of Big Boss season 7, show was held.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:43 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police registered two cases in connection with the violence that occurred near Annapurna studio on Sunday night.

The police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowds who had gathered outside the studio around midnight after some persons started pelting stones on public transport and public vehicles. A policeman was also injured in the incident.

The police invoked various Sections of the IPC and PDPP Act against the rioters. The violence started soon after Pallavi Prashanth, one of the contestants was declared the winner by the host Nagarjuna.

“We are verifying the footage of the surveillance cameras installed near the place where violence occurred. After identifying the suspects we will arrest them,” said the police.