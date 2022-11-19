Jugal Hansraj joins the advisory board of ‘Bandra Film Festival’

Published Date - 06:08 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Hyderabad: A FilmKaravan and YouTube collaboration, ‘Bandra Film Festival’, close to the heels of completing 2 years, announced that actor, author and filmmaker Jugal Hansraj has joined its advisory board. Actor Abhay Deol and NYIFF festival director Aseem Chhabra have been a part of the board since its inception.

Bandra Film Festival is a platform to showcase films made by prolific filmmakers in the past years, emerging talent and innovative content creators. These movies can be viewed by all, on the Bandra Film Festival YouTube Channel, for free.

The films showcased at the digital film festival are divided into broad categories and themes. The current ongoing theme is the ‘Children’s Day Specials’ with Jugal Hansraj also announcing his favourite picks from the genre from the BFF.

Jugal started his acting career as a child artiste in the film ‘Masoom’ and has done a number of films and web shows, most recent one being ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’. He has also written a children’s book ‘The Coward And The Sword’, published by Harper Collins, with a sequel in tow. The book is available on the Amazon store.

Talking about joining Bandra Film Festival’s advisory board, Jugal said, “I am super elated to be a part of this wonderful digital film festival initiative. Bandra Film Festival has been showcasing some great films as part of their calendar, some gems from the past, some unseen films, and, most importantly, providing such a huge platform to filmmakers, all for the love of cinema. The mission of BFF is to promote outstanding films and the arts to educate and inspire people to become engaged in conservation. I am feeling very humbled and grateful to be a part of this endeavour.”

Sanjay Bachani, executive director at BFF, said, “We are thrilled to announce Jugal Hansraj as a member of the advisory board for the Bandra Film Festival. Our aim is to build a team that brings the best in Indie storytelling to audiences at our festival. At BFF, we celebrate raw innovation and emerging talent from behind and in front of the camera. Jugal is not just an actor, but also a filmmaker and an author, and we are sure his vast expertise in the subject of cinema will be a huge addition for our digital film festival.”

Featuring dramas, documentaries, comedies, genre standouts and more, Bandra Film Festival is known for its diverse content calendar. Film submissions to BFF are open currently to all formats of features, documentaries, shorts, animation, etc., from all parts of India and the world. Filmmakers can contact the festival through its official website www.bandrafilmfestival.com .