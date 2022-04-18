Jungle Wave has edge in Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:06 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

File Photo

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Jungle Wave, who is in fine trim, is expected to score in the Cannon Baby Plate 1400 metres a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and above (lower class eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 3.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Master Zenzyeta 1, Circle of Love 2, Excellent Girl 3

2. Master Tornado 1, Ashwa Haither 2, Master Becket 3

3. Moriseiki 1, Niche Storm 2

4. Jungle Wave 1, Shivalik Queen 2, Adorable 3

5. Franco 1, Miss Zachary 2, Night Hawk 3

6. Master Van Dyck 1, Morea 2, Cash In Hand 3

Day’s Best: Moriseiki.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .