Junior Kabaddi Nationals: SAI clash with UP in boys final

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of India whipped past Haryana 50-25 in the boys’ semifinals of the 47th Junior National kabaddi championship at SP Grounds in Suryapet on Thursday. SAI will now take on Uttar Pradesh who knocked out Tamil Nadu 58-33 in the other semifinal match.

SAI also entered the girls’ final and will clash with Haryana for the top honours on Friday. In the semifinals, SAI defeated Maharashtra 38-32 while Haryana routed Chandigarh 66-25.

Results (Quarterfinals):

Boys: Haryana bt Chandigarh 42-33, TN bt UP 36-21, SAI bt Maharashtra 63-23, UP bt Punjba 41-36.

Girls: Haryana bt Rajasthan 52-30, Maharashtra bt Andhra CO 38-27, Chandigarh bt Jharkhand 48-32, SAI bt TN 30-24.

