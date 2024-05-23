Jupally Krishna Rao responds to BRS version of Kollapur murder

"The murder was due to personal differences, but the BRS was trying to project it as a politically instigated murder," he said in a statement here.

Hyderabad: Countering the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which on Thursday said Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was involved in the murder of BRS leader B Sridhar Reddy at Lakshmipally village in Kollapur constituency, the Minister claimed that land disputes and financial matters were the reasons behind the crime.

“An investigation will be conducted to ascertain the exact reasons behind the murder. But BRS working president KT Rama Rao is holding the Congress government and me responsible for the murder,” he said, accusing the BRS of indulging in cheap politics, especially politically instigated murders and also that the BRS was unable to accept the support of the people to him in Kollapur.

Stating that the BRS had tried to picture the recent murder of Mallesh in Gantraopally village also as a politically motivated murder, the Minister said the police was conducting a detailed and fair investigation into the BRS leader’s murder.