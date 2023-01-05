| Just In Sharwanand To Tie The Knot Soon

Just in: Sharwanand to tie the knot soon

38-year-old actor, who has never spoken publicly about his love life and has often dodged questions about his marriage, is planning to settle down this summer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Sharwanand may have captured the hearts of many girls over the years, but the actor will soon be off the market. According to recent sources, the ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ star is getting married to his girlfriend. The 38-year-old actor, who has never spoken publicly about his love life and has often dodged questions about his marriage, is planning to settle down this summer.

Sharwanand is set to tie the knot with an NRI woman who is employed as a software engineer with a company based in the US. She has recently come back to India.

The bride and groom’s family are overjoyed about their decision to get married, so it appears that engagement preparations are in full flow. The ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’ star’s girlfriend is from a Telugu community. More details about the wedding are awaited.

Sharwanand made his acting debut in the 2004 movie ‘Aidho Tareekhu’. He got the SIIMA Award for Best Male Debut – Tamil for ‘Engeyum Eppodhum’ (2011) and the Nandi Special Jury Award for’ Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju’ (2015).

The actor was recently seen ringing in the New Year with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Happiest Day 😍

Happy New Year guys 🤗

Love and Light to all of us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jidHt7qTaD — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) December 31, 2022