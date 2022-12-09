Friday, Dec 9, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:50 PM, Fri - 9 December 22
‘K.G.F’ actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Hyderabad: One of Sandalwood’s most adored couples, ‘K.G.F’ star Yash and Radhika Pandit have now been married for six years and are inseparably happy. The star’s wife posted a series of images of some of their special times together over the years on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Radhika captioned the pictures thus: “This is us.. We can be a lil filmy, a lil playful, a lil religious, a lil serious but a lot REAL.. Thank you for making these six years of married life with u magical yet Real Happy Anniversary. Love you(sic).”

For the unversed, Yash and Radhika Pandit met while working for a movie together. After years of dating, their friendship eventually turned into love, and on December 9, 2016, they were married.

Currently basking in the success of ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2, the actor has taken some time off before starting work on his upcoming movie. For his 19th project, Yash will next collaborate with the director Narthan.

