K Kavitha takes oath as Nizamabad MLC

Hyderabad: Former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha took oath as Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Nizamabad Local Bodies constituency on Thursday in the Legislative council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy’s chamber.

Ministers Vemula Prashant Reddy, Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Koppula Eshwar, Satyavati Rathod, MLAs from Nizamabad and Kamareddy district, MLCs and Corporation chairpersons, local body representatives attended the swearing in ceremony.

Kavitha was elected MLC securing a record 89 per cent of the total votes polled. The election that was to be held on April 7, 2020, following the disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy, was postponed indefinitely amid Covid-19 pandemic, followed by the nationwide lockdown. A fresh date was announced on September 25, 2020, scheduling the election on October 9, 2020. The results were announced on October 12, 2020.

After the swearing in, Kavitha took to twitter to thank the party and the local body representatives who believed in her and supported her through the election. “Took oath as Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts local bodies MLC. I humbly thank my party for the opportunity and the local body representatives who elected me for this position,” she tweeted.

