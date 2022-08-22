K. Kavitha to file defamation suit against BJP leaders

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha will file a defamation suit against two Delhi BJP leaders – MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa for their allegations she was involved in the multi-crore liquor policy scam in Delhi. She will also move court seeking an injunction order against those making the allegations.

The move comes a day after the two BJP leaders alleged that Kavitha played a crucial role in a liquor policy scam involving Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. They alleged that she mediated between the liquor mafia and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Terming the allegations as completely baseless, Kavitha stated that the allegations will remain allegations and nothing more. “I don’t have any link with what was said in the Delhi Excise scam. They have all the agencies in their hands, they can do whatever investigation that is required. We will completely cooperate,” she said, while speaking to media here on Monday.

The former Parliament member stated that the BJP was trying to tarnish the reputation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s family by making baseless allegations. “The Chief Minister has been very vocal and sharp in criticising the Centre’s policies. Rattled by them, the BJP is trying to malign the reputation of our family,” she said, adding that they would not get panicked by such allegations and instead, would fight back.

“They will just remain baseless allegations. Nothing is going to come out of it. Today you are in power, you want to use agencies, want to use the media and use everything possible to curtail the voice of opposition. I am so sorry you are messing with the wrong people,” Kavitha said.