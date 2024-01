KABIL-CAMYEN SE Lithium Agreement | India-Argentina Lithium Agreement | India News Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 09:25 PM

Hindustan Copper and NALCO shares surged on January 16 after the KABIL-CAMYEN SE lithium agreement. KABIL secured exploration rights in Argentina, enhancing India’s lithium sourcing and expertise. A joint venture, KABIL, was established for critical mineral security.