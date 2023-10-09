Kadapa: Four people killed in auot rickshaw-bus collision

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:44 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Kadapa

Kadapa: Four people were killed and few others injured after an auto rickshaw in which they were travelling, collided with an APSRTC bus near Potladurthi village in Yerraguntla mandal in the district.

According to the police, there were around 11 persons in the auto at the time of mishap.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed (25), Haisna (25), Ameena(20), Shakir (10).