ED, CBI issued notices to Chandrababu as he is corrupt: Jagan

On the electoral alliance between the Jana Sena Party and the TDP, Jagan said that adding two zeroes or four zeros would result only in an absolute zero. Let Chandrababu, his foster son (Dattaputrudu), or anybody come together, the result would still be zero as they had no intention to do good to the people, he remarked.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:14 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has observed that the ED and CBI had issued notices to the former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu only because the latter was corrupt.

Addressing a key meeting of party leaders at the municipal stadium here on Monday, he noted that if Chandrababu was arrested due to political vendetta, the BJP at the Centre would not have kept quiet. “Half of the BJP comprises only the TDP men. They say that Chandrababu should not be arrested although there is clear evidence. Only the yellow bandits say that Chandrababu’s arrest is illegal. Supporting Chandrababu means opposing the poor and backing the rich,” he commented.

On the electoral alliance between the Jana Sena Party and the TDP, Jagan said that adding two zeroes or four zeros would result only in an absolute zero. Let Chandrababu, his foster son (Dattaputrudu), or anybody come together, the result would still be zero as they had no intention to do good to the people, he remarked.

In this context, the Chief Minister said asked the people to support him only if he did them some good. “We are confident because we did good. Therefore, we are going to the people with `Why not 175?,” he stated.

He said that they would meet the people with YSR Congress Party manifesto in February and prepare for elections in March. The party cadres should get ready from the village level and march ahead with unity.

In the battle of polls, the YSRCP’s ally was the people and he did not depend on any other electoral pact, he pointed out, and said he trusted only the people. “I believe in God and the people. Our government implemented welfare schemes to every home and 87 per cent of the families reaped the welfare benefits. There is no room for corruption or discrimination. Every programme of ours is revolutionary. Going to every home and enquiring about their welfare is a new chapter in history,” he said.