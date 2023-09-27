Kaddam project spillway to be rehabilitated with Rs 500 crore

Hyderabad: The State government has decided in favour of total rehabilitation of the spillway of the Kaddam project which has often been giving problems in operation and it is likely to cost over Rs 500 crore, according to Nagender Rao, Engineer-in-Chief (Operations and Maintenance), Irrigation.

He said the counter weight of Gate No.15 that collapsed two days ago was replaced with a steel counter weight on a war footing and other operational issues were addressed with a sense of urgency, he added.

The flood gates of the project were installed in 1956. Nine of the 18 gates were designed with Indian technology and remaining nine gates are of German technology. Since the technology involved in the operation of the gates is an outdated one, its maintenance had become a tough task, he added.

The recommendations given by the State Dam Safety authority were considered to address the structural issues.

The engineering officials have faced problems with the operation of three of the flood gates during the peak flood of over 5 lakh cusecs in July last.

Some of the villages in the vicinity of the project were also put on alert, but the dam with stood the flood fury much to the relief of irrigation department and the public.