Telangana: Water leaks from Kaddam project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Officials of the irrigation department said steps were being taken to repair the rope and to prevent leakage of the water

Nirmal: Water was leaking from the Kaddam Narayana Reddy project, one of the oldest irrigation projects of Telangana, due to the snapping of a rope carrying the counter weight of gate number 15, in Kaddampeddur mandal centre on Tuesday.

Water stored in the project leaked from the gate following the breakage of the rope. Officials of the irrigation department said steps were being taken to repair the rope and to prevent leakage of the water. On July 23, two crest gates of Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project did not function, posing a threat to the structure and forcing the officials concerned to be on toes.

