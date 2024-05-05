White Lies: Rahul Gandhi says Telangana govt depositing Rs.2500 in every woman’s bank account

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a blatant lie said the State government was depositing Rs.2,500 monthly in every woman’s bank account.

Rahul Gandhi

Nirmal: In a statement that exposed the attempts of the Congress to mislead voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that the Congress government in Telangana had implemented all the six guarantees promised to the people and said the State government was depositing Rs.2,500 every month in the bank accounts of women in the State.

Apart from ensuring 200 units of free power and free bus travel for women, the Telangana government was also depositing Rs.30,000 in every woman’s bank account annually, he said while addressing a public meeting here on Sunday. This was ensuring lot of relief for many people and families were getting benefitted. Once the Congress government came to power in New Delhi, a similar scheme of Rs.1 lakh assistance to every woman every year would be implemented, he said.

“Telangana government is extending Rs.30,000 annually and the Congress government in New Delhi will extend an additional Rs.1 lakh. A total of Rs.1.30 lakh will be deposited in women’s accounts every year,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Slamming the BJP-led Centre over the rising unemployment in the country, he said the Congress government would implement a job guarantee scheme, under which all graduates and diploma holders would be offered one year jobs in public sector, private sector, hospitals, universities and other places with an honorarium of Rs.8500 per month. This would be perhaps the first of its kind job scheme in the world, he said.

After the work of the graduate was found to be satisfactory, his or her job would be made permanent. This way while the unemployed would get jobs, India would get a trained skilled workforce, he said, adding that there were 30 lakh vacancies, all of which would be filled up by the Congress government.

Regarding the adivasi issues in the State, he said the Congress government would resolve land issues at the earliest. “Both the State and union government will protect your rights on jal (water), jungle (forests) and zameen (lands),” Gandhi said.

Earlier, coming down heavily on the Modi government for plans to scrap reservations, the Congress MP said the Congress government would do away with the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations.

“We will increase the reservation limit further for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden,” he said.