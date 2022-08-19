Kafqa partners with Pt. Birju Maharaj Parampara to promote kathak worldwide

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:54 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: Well-known performing arts academy, Kafqa, announced its partnership with Pt. Birju Maharaj Parampara, an organisation dedicated to preserving and promoting India’s renowned North Indian classical dance form, kathak. Through this Partnership, Kafqa Academy and Birju Maharaj Parampara endeavour to bestow the true meaning and discipline of ‘kathak’ to Indian youths and carry on the legacy forward.

Kafqa performing arts platform offers online dance, music and speaking classes. Pt. Birju Maharaj Parampara is led by Pt. Jai Kishan Maharaj, the eldest son of the maestro, Padma Vibhushan awardee Pt. Birju Maharaj, and his wife, Ruby Mishra, and grandson Pt. Tribhuvan Maharaj.

Under the partnership, Pt. Birju Maharaj Parampara will design the courses and curriculum for kathak at Kafqa. The team at Parampara will also enable continuous training of kathak instructors at Kafqa. Pt. Jai Kishan Maharaj and Ruby Mishra will also conduct master classes and help improve class experiences at the academy to prepare artistes with the highest professional standards.

“We are the 8th generation of the Kalka-Bindadin Gharana of Lucknow. Our life-long mission is to spread kathak across the world. We saw a strong meeting of the minds with the team at Kafqa, which shares our passion. We feel Kafqa is our academy. We have assembled decades of our experience, and Pt. Birju Maharaj’s teachings and poured our heart into the course at Kafqa,” said Pt. Jai Kishan Maharaj and Ruby Mishra, founders, Pt. Birju Maharaj Parampara.

Founded in April 2021, Kafqa Academy is a one-stop solution for various forms of performing arts. Based in Bengaluru, Kafqa trains the young aspirants in 8 art forms mixed of both classical and modern dance and vocal art like bharatanatyam, hip-hop, Bollywood, western singing, Carnatic singing, and public speaking, amongst others, with a structured performance-oriented curriculum.

It leverages technology to create simple trial, payment and credit experiences, offering revision and practice tools and digital performances. The academy enables students to learn from handpicked experts with over 15-20 years of experience in their art form.

“Our mission is to enable the growth of artistes and art forms, especially Indian art forms. We strive to offer the best learning experience in every art form. We are delighted to partner with Pt. Jai Kishan Maharaj ji and Ruby Mishra ji to offer an authentic and high-quality kathak learning experience to our students in India and outside,” said Ridhi Gupta, VP, Kafqa Academy.