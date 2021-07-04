Kairos International students’ sing songs, recite poems to thank doctors

Students got dressed in doctors’ costumes and conveyed the importance of wearing masks. They demonstrated how to maintain social distancing and its importance.

Hyderabad: Doctors’ Day was celebrated at Kairos International School on July 1 during a special assembly, where the students recited poems, sang songs in praise of doctors. Children prayed for the good health of the doctors.

Students made greeting cards and posters appreciating the good work of the doctors during the pandemic and called them ‘Real Super Heroes’. Students got dressed in doctors’ costumes and conveyed the importance of wearing masks. They demonstrated how to maintain social distancing and its importance.

Teachers demonstrated the techniques of washing hands and urged the children to follow the same. Director of Kairos International School, Dr Sumanth said following Covid appropriate behavior like wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing while in a crowd and sanitizing hands was key to fight the pandemic. He also gave parenting tips to the parents to help to deal with Covid-19 challenges.

The school principal spoke to the students on the importance of staying healthy and safe during the pandemic. The assembly ended by paying tribute to the doctors for their commendable service to mankind.

A kid recited a poem and enacted it —

Doctor Doctor

Come and see…

Is there something wrong with me?

Cough or cold.

Do check again, for I have to run and catch a train.

