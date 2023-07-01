Doctors Day: Vanitha Vaakku felicitates doctors in Mancherial

Doctors were living gods and saved the lives of many during Covid-19, said Vanitha Vaakku founder
Mancherial: Vanitha Vaakku, a town-based voluntary organization felicitated doctors to mark Doctors Day here on Saturday.
Ranga Venu Kumar, founder of the voluntary organization said that they felicitated renowned doctors Chandradath, Annapurna, Ramana, Neeraja, Swarupa Rani, Sharath Kumar, Mohan, Ramchandar, Rajitha, Prashanthi, Rajashekhar, Sandhya with shawls and mementos on the account of Doctors Day. He said that doctors were living gods and saved the lives of many during Covid-19.