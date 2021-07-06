Kakatiya temple at Burugula in utter neglect

The temple originally built on Trikuta plan with three individual shrines connected with a common pavilion Rangamandapa, lost its two temple units.

Mahabubnagar: A triple shrine, connected with a common Rangamandapa, called as Trikutalayam built during the Kakatiya times, 800 years ago is found in utter neglect on the outskirts of Burugula village, Balanagar mandal, Mahaboobnagar district.

The temple originally built on Trikuta plan with three individual shrines connected with a common pavilion Rangamandapa, lost its two temple units on northern and eastern sides and also the sanctum sanctorum of the principal shrine due to vagaries of nature. Local residents continue to worship the Sivalinga installed in the Arthamandapa as the Garbhalayam is missing.

E. Sivanagi Reddy, CEO of Cultural Center visited the temple on Tuesday and expressed his concerns at the dilapidated state of the monument.

Based on the style of architecture of the temple mouldings and art of Bhairava, Nandi sculptures seen in the Rangamandapa, Dwarapala and lady sculptures carved on the door frames, Dr. Sivanagi Reddy dates the temple to Kakatiya Ganapatideva’s regal period(13th century AD). He stressed on the need to restore the missing portions of the triple shrine in its original style.

He sensitised the village sarpanch Kumar and the local community on the historical significance of the temple and the dire need of its preservation.

He also appealed to the state government to repair the 800 year old temple and retain its past glory. P. Krishnamraju , President, Nallamala Nature Foundation was also present on the occasion.

