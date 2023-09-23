Kakinada: Three electrocuted in palm oil field

The deceased have been identified as Bodireddi Suribabu (35), Mr. Killi Nagu (40) and farmer Galla Nagaraju (24). The incident occurred while the trio was engaged in repairing the agriculture pump set owned by Nagaraju.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Kakinada: Three persons including a farmer were electrocuted while repairing an agriculture pump set in a palm oil field at Uppalapadu village in Gandepalli Mandal on September 23.

“The pipes in the hands of the trio reportedly came in contact with the 11-KV wires that are passing overhead through the palm oil field, leading to the electrocution of all three persons including the two pump set workers”, said SI Ganesh Kumar.

The bodies have been sent to Pithapuram government hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway