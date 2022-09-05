Kaleshwaram, Mission Kakatiya sparked blue revolution in Telangana: Medak MLA

Published: 5 September 22

Medak: Medak MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy said the Mission Kakatiya programme and construction of the Kaleshwarm Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) have sparked the blue revolution in Telangana. Addressing the gathering after releasing fingerlings into Konturu Tank located in Medak Mandal on Monday, the MLA said that the State government has taken up the desilting works of 45,000 tanks under Mission Kakatiya.

She further said that the irrigation department completed the desilting of 1,617 tanks in the Medak district so far. Reddy said that the Fisheries department will release 5.04 crore fingerlings into these 1,617 tanks this year which will benefit 15,783 fishermen. She released 1.84 lakh Catla and Rava fish into Konturu tank on Monday. AD Fisheries Department Rajani and others were present.