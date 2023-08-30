Kaleshwaram Package-9 to be named after Chennamaneni Rajeswara Rao: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to name Package-9 of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project after the late Chennamaneni Rajeswara Rao, freedom fighter from the State and popular leader of yesteryears in recognition of his services.

The decision coincides with the birth centenary of the leader to be celebrated on August 31. Package 9 of the multi-stage Lift Irrigation Project has been a source of irrigation and drinking water for Sircilla and Vemulawada assembly constituencies. The Malkapet reservoir and its canal system falling between Mid Manair and Upper Manair projects are part of Package 9 of the KLIS that is named after the leader.

Recalling the services of Rajeswara Rao, the Chief Minister said the first generation politician had strived relentlessly for the cause of the people of the State. He had fought many a battle for the sake of the lift irrigation scheme to the quench the thirst of the people in the region.

Reflecting the aspirations of Rajeswara Rao, the State government had constructed irrigation projects.

Telangana farmers were growing crops at a level that makes the country proud today. The people of the area whom he had served as a public representative, are receiving irrigation water through Package 9 that was built as part of the Kaleswaram project. Water is being supplied from Mid Manair to Upper Manair through lifts. In recognition of the efforts and services of the leader, Package-9 has been named after him, he said.