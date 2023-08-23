| State Government Allocates Rs 100 Crore For Expansion Of Hospital Services In Old City

This initiative will involve upgrading the Barkas, Kamatipura, and Dabeerpura hospitals, leading to the addition of 200 beds across these medical facilities.

Hyderabad: The state government has allocated a budget of nearly Rs.100 crore for the expansion of government hospital services in the older parts of the city. The move came after effective representation by AIMIM MLA and floor leader in the State Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi.

This initiative will involve upgrading the Barkas, Kamatipura, and Dabeerpura hospitals, leading to the addition of 200 beds across these medical facilities. Furthermore, the restoration and renovation of the heritage building of Nizamia Tibbi College and Unani Hospital are also planned.

On Wednesday, Owaisi, accompanied by Chandrasekhar Reddy, Managing Director of the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation, and other officials, visited Nizamia Tibbi, Kamatipura, and Barkas Hospitals.

Upon the request of Akbaruddin Owaisi, the Health Department sanctioned Rs.42 crore for the construction of a new 100-bed hospital building in Kamatipura.

Later, Owaisi, along with officials, inspected the Barkas Area Hospital. The government has proposed converting Barkas UPHC into a 100-bed area hospital. An additional floor will be added to the existing building, with an estimated cost of Rs.12.30 crore.

For the repair and comprehensive renovation of Nizamia Tibbi College and Unani Hospital, the department has sanctioned Rs. 33.70 crores.