Kaleshwaram project: Justice P C Ghose inquiry enters crucial phase

Almost all Irrigation officials who were associated with the construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, key components of the multi stage lift irrigation scheme are expected to make their depositions as part of the process.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 06:17 PM

Hyderabad: The proceedings of public inquiry by the judicial commission headed by Justice P C Ghose, probing into the issues related to the construction of the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) are set to unfold soon.

Almost all Irrigation officials who were associated with the construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, key components of the multi stage lift irrigation scheme are expected to make their depositions as part of the process.

Also Read BRS calls out Congress’ false claims on Kaleshwaram Project

Nearly 60 officials of the Irrigation Department and representatives of different official agencies involved in the construction of the barrages, have submitted their version on the protocols observed in the construction of the barrage in an affidavit form.

Some of the senior officials had submitted their affidavits with an elaborate narrative reportedly on what had happened in specific situations that called for emergency measures. The process of the inquiry involved several key stages, and the commission had completed them adhering to the norms.

The process of public consultation that was the major exercise intended to gather key inputs was undertaken by the commission in the first two months of its inquiry and all the factual details were being documented. Justice Ghose was assisted in the process by a committee of experts. It had access to the documents related to the barrage planning design and construction.

The commission is focusing now on the core activity that includes obtaining evidence, drafting protocols, conduct of hearings and writing the final report. Facilitating the completion of the crucial exercise, the State government has extended the term of the Commission by two more months from July 1 to August 31.

The Commission had already made field visits to take stock of the barrage structures and their present status and to understand the landscape. If needed it may revisit the barrages for taking stock of its condition when the barrages started receiving adequate inflows. Justice Ghose had a thorough interaction with the officials on field too.