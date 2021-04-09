Kalinga Literary Festival institutes books award

The award will be given in three categories — fiction, non-fiction, and business books.

New Delhi: The annual Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) has instituted a new set of literary awards to recognise “celebrated and prolific writers and poets”. The award will be given in three categories — fiction, non-fiction, and business books.

Highlighting the need to focus on literature, festival founder and president Rashmi Ranjan Parida said the awards were a “novel way to acknowledge and honour, recognise and encourage literary talent across genres, for both established and new writers”. “The objective has been to build future literary legends. The awards will be given every year during the annual Kalinga Literary festival,” he said.

An international jury has been instituted to nominate and finalise the awardees, he informed. “The awardees will be chosen keeping in mind their contribution to their specific language and genre, as well as the contemporary appeal and relevance of their work,” a statement by the festival organisers said.