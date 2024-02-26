‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin opens up on film’s connection to Mahabharata

Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film slated to release on May 9

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 08:54 PM

Nag Ashwin

Hyderabad: Touted as one of the biggest and most awaited releases of 2024, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ helmed by the visionary Nag Ashwin has fans eagerly awaiting every detail about the film. The magnum opus, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, promises to be an extraordinary visual spectacle.

Recently, at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin spoke about his upcoming epic science-fiction entertainer and the timeline of events depicted in the film, along with the power of technology.

Nag Ashwin said, “I just wish that there was more technology to help us make this film… like three-four years ago when we were in pre-production stage. We are creating this new world — like I am just looking at this picture right now on the screen, and all these different worlds that we are trying to create…”

“We work with so many different concept artistes and giving prompts, obviously, again in a very personal, one-on one-sort of way, and try to give references and build this world. For example, our film starts in the ‘Mahabharata’ era and it ends in 2898. That’s the title of the film; it’s called ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So, trying to create worlds that are there, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like Blade Runner… (it takes a lot),” added Ashwin.

