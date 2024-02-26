| Legendary Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Passes Away At 72 Following Prolonged Illness

The singer is known for his ghazals like "Chitti Ayi Hai," and "Chandi Jaisa Rang," among several others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 04:46 PM

Hyderabad: Legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, died on Monday after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed. He was 72.

His daughter Nayaab Udhas took to Instagram to share the news, she wrote “With a heavy heart, we are saddened to inform of sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to prolonged illness.